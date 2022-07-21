HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18,977.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,812. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

