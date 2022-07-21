Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 185 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of HCHDF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,197. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

