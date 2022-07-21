HoDooi Price Reaches $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00330395 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.
HoDooi Profile
HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom.
