Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.63.

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

HOLX stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 688,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 162,843 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

