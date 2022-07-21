Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.60. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 400 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Home Point Capital Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Home Point Capital Announces Dividend

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

