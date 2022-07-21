home24 (OTC:HMAGF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTC HMAGF opened at 4.70 on Monday. home24 has a one year low of 4.70 and a one year high of 4.70.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

