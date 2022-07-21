home24 (OTC:HMAGF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
home24 Price Performance
OTC HMAGF opened at 4.70 on Monday. home24 has a one year low of 4.70 and a one year high of 4.70.
About home24
Read More
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.