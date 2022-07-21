Honest Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $870,831.71 and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00390561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032436 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

