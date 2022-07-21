Honest Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $870,831.71 and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00390561 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015076 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032436 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
