Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.07

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.07 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.26). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 174,770 shares changing hands.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £225.93 million and a PE ratio of -22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.58.

About Horizonte Minerals

(Get Rating)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.