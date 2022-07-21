Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

