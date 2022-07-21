Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Up 2.6%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. 9,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital Housing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises about 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

