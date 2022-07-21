Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 2,949 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.60. 42,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

