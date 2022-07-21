Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.16. 26,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,325. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.