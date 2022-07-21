Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

