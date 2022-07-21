Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

