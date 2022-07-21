Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 21,375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,115,860. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

