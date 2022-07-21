Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $304.36. 2,245,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,073,256. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.