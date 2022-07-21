Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

