Hoylecohen LLC Sells 6,582 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. 78,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,450. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

