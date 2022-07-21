HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HPX Price Performance

Shares of HPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,731. HPX has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Get HPX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HPX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in HPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HPX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.