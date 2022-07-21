Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 648,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 551,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

