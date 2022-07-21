Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.66 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Huobi Token has a market cap of $744.41 million and $22.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00020796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,175.85 or 0.99969790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,409,022 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

