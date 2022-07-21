HUSD Market Cap Hits $189.28 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $189.28 million and approximately $945,970.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99987995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 189,089,146 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

