HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
NASDAQ:HCM opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.