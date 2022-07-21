Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Hits One Day Volume of $256,712.00

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.47 or 1.00045554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ. The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo.

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

