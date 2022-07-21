HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Strs Ohio grew its position in HyreCar by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 135,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

HyreCar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,686. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.96.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.66% and a negative return on equity of 350.80%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.