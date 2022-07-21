Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hyve Group Price Performance

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

