Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hyve Group Price Performance
Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $0.71.
About Hyve Group
