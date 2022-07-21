I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.30. I-Mab shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 4,461 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in I-Mab by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

