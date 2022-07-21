I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.30. I-Mab shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 4,461 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
