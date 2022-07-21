ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00377168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032580 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

