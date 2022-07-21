ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $180,129.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00021725 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00330070 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
