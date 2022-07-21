ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $180,129.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00021725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00330070 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

