Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $83.08 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $127.64 or 0.00551924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00371345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

