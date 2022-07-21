Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $83.08 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $127.64 or 0.00551924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00371345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015298 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032559 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
