IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 130.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IMAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,447. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

IMAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Articles

