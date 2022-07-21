iMe Lab Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $271,524.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.