iMe Lab Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $271,524.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.
iMe Lab Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.