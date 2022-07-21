ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.60. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of ImmuCell

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICCC. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.