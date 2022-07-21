Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inari Medical Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,012 shares of company stock worth $9,766,890. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.