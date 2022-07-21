InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of InMode by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of InMode by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 59,395 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.