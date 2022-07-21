Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £121.94 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £121.94 ($145.77).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,476.39).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($146.75).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 55 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £120.45 ($143.99).

C&C Group Stock Performance

LON:CCR opened at GBX 191.10 ($2.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £750.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,388.75. C&C Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About C&C Group

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.59) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.44) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

