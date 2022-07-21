Insider Buying: Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Buys £18,700 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) insider David W. Keens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,700 ($22,355.05).

Moonpig Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:MOON opened at GBX 200 ($2.39) on Thursday. Moonpig Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.60 ($5.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £684.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOON. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 370 ($4.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

