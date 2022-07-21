Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells 120,589 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $4,109,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,912 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,290,634.88.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,442,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.