Insider Selling: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells $189,559.04 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 26,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $189,559.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,305,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Stewart Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Stewart Scott sold 72,716 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $539,552.72.

On Thursday, July 14th, John Stewart Scott sold 712 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $4,984.00.

On Monday, July 11th, John Stewart Scott sold 1,300 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $9,113.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, John Stewart Scott sold 23,955 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $171,996.90.

On Tuesday, July 5th, John Stewart Scott sold 38,813 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $280,229.86.

On Monday, June 27th, John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $668,662.02.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCT opened at $7.48 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

