Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $30,216.48 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,445,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

