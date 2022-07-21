Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $18,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Squarespace Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SQSP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,890. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,872,000 after buying an additional 202,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

