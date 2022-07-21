Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Sells 2,215 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SYNH stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.59. 447,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.70. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

