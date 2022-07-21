Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 126,500 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $2,982,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,532,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,342,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38.

On Thursday, July 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41.

On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

Thryv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 328,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,187. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

