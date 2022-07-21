Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) CTO Sells 1,792 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $15,124.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEATW remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,214. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

