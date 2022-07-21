Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 0.5%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Intellinetics Company Profile



Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

