Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.94 million.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

