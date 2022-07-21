International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.51

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 12099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

International Money Express Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $901.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.55.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,046.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $753,626.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock worth $5,049,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

