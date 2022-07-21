Inverse Finance Trading Up 39.2% This Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $4.66 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $140.56 or 0.00607343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00208201 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008042 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.