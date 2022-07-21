Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJM stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

