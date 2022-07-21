Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25,580.87

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25,580.87 and traded as low as $24,205.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $24,703.00, with a volume of 13,550 shares changing hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23,909.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25,573.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.